Letter to the editor: Boycott The Mint for its disgusting, divisive and unforgivable ad
Silverthorne
I cannot believe The Mint ad published in the Summit Daily News promotes a discount for saying “Let’s Go Brandon” to your server. Do you have any idea what this means? This is Republican code for “F— Joe Biden.” Regardless of what you think of our president, no business that wants to serve the entire community should ever promote radical, right-wing speech that disrespects our president.
Yes we have freedom of speech, but this is disgusting, divisive and unforgivable. Knowing this is how the Mint owners feel, I will never eat at The Mint again, and I will encourage others who agree with me to boycott this business.
