Letter to the editor: Bravo to author of environmentally conscious holiday gift guide

It is not frequent that I am so impressed by a column in the paper that is so relevant to Colorado environmental awareness and so practical to our daily lives and application of our commitment to the environment. We need more columns like Ask Eartha’s “Holiday gift guide for the environmentally conscious“ that can change our daily actions for the better!

The descriptions of environmentally committed companies and their products gives us a clear and easy direction to our expenditures during the holidays. That is our commitment in action. Grass Sticks is such a cool idea, and Sitka Salmon in a slam dunk. As a volunteer in the Silverthorne Blue River Horse Center, where we are committed to the environment through retraining rescued horses, I really appreciate local people who are proactive in their daily lives to benefit the environment and our local community.

Bravo!