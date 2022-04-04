Letter to the editor: Breck residents are tired of the lack of representation
Breckenridge
John “Turk” Montepare’s nod to his fellow real estate broker/developer and his next-door neighbor Todd Rankin comes as no surprise when we are discussing the lack of transparency on Breckenridge Town Council. We are tired of the lack of representation on this elected (usually) driver of town policy.
Elect someone who listens to the constituency and not their own interests. Ally Doolin, although in aerospace, is grounded in the grassroots of the electorate. Let’s get back to the practice of trusting our representatives in our town.
