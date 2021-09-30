Letter to the editor: Breck Town Council member needs to resign or make a public apology
Breckenridge
Breckenridge Town Council member Jeff Bergeron needs to resign or make a public apology.
After attending three meetings regarding the short-term rental debate in Breckenridge, which were very civil, I had to get up and walk out of the meeting on Sept. 28 because of the comments made by Bergeron. He was condescending to the citizens of Breckenridge with his closing remarks. He used profanity and was completely insulting and inappropriate to the citizens who attended. His “eat me” comment to a citizen was more than disrespectful when the citizen reminded him that he was the only one using profanity.
