Letter to the editor: Breckenridge council suddenly realizes the mess it created

“We are charged … to fiercely protect the character of Breckenridge.”

These are the words of a council member, who together with elected and nonelected town officials has succeeded in the unrelenting vision to build more and more, market more and more, and sell more and more. Only now — when it’s too late, after they ignored the pleas of local residents for years and destroyed what little was left of town character — they suddenly realize the mess they helped to create.

I for one find their words somewhat disingenuous. This is your Breckenridge, your show. This is exactly how you planned it.