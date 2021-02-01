Letter to the editor: Breckenridge has enough density as it is right now
Dianne Sample
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Surely, with the constant complaints about the density in Breckenridge, taxing utilities, recreation, parking and roads, the town of Breckenridge can’t possibly consider more density on existing parking lots. Do you really want to become another overwhelmed ski town, with no place to park, strained utilities, infrastructure and recreational outlets?
