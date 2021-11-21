Letter to the editor: Breckenridge is overrun by dogs, making a negative experience

My son and I went to the Silverthorne area for a mother-son shopping trip, to see “Dune,” and to see and shop in Breckenridge for his birthday. We had a great time until Breckenridge. It has literally gone to the dogs.

Dogs do not belong in any restaurants and definitely not all over the sidewalks. It used to be you would see one or two tied up. I saw two dogs almost fight and pissing. One couple was arguing over four dogs. A 2-year-old was scared and stopped, and we all had to go out in the street to get around. Then I was on my phone trying to find my son and was almost knocked over by one rushing out to another one barking nonstop in a truck at a stoplight. The driver didn’t even tell him to shut up. I did, and he did. Dogs need to be trained. They are all bred for some kind of job and need to stay busy. Some are bred to bite and kill to protect their owners. They do not shop.

I will never shop there again. Everyone was dodging dogs. We raised cattle dogs, and they had a job. Your dogs have a job: to protect your house. They belong at home. Guarding a business, I understand.

I have spent a lot of money in the past here, and it is a shame. I am telling all of my friends not to go there. You are overrun, and it is way past a limit that should’ve been set. If a person is truly blind, the dog would have a vest and signs. Half of the people are not spending money in your shops. They’re just showing off their “pet.” I am sure you have a dog park.