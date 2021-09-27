Letter to the editor: Breckenridge must think of housing as one of its golden eggs
Denver and Breckenridge
In response to the ongoing debate over affordable housing: One wonders when the Breckenridge movers and shakers will realize that one of their golden eggs has to be affordable housing.
After all, the resort’s essential workers will only travel a given number of miles before they seek employment elsewhere. Who, then, will man the ski lifts, groom the slopes, wait restaurant tables, staff the shop counters, repair the infrastructure and clean the hotel rooms? It most certainly won’t be those who killed the golden goose!
