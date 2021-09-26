Letter to the editor: Breckenridge needs to acknowledge opposition to license cap

I’d like to challenge the Breckenridge Town Council members to take a moment to see just how strong the opposition is to their rushed and ill-conceived attempt to limit short-term rental licenses.

Read the room, council members. At the last meeting, commentary was made that many support the cap, but they couldn’t be there because they were too busy working. It stands to reason that we’re all busy and hardworking community members, yet the obvious, overwhelming majority clearly and vehemently opposes the cap. Just look at the outpouring of these letters to the editor as a strong random sample and it’s not even close as to which side has garnered more support. Are we to now believe that those who support the cap don’t even have two minutes to spare to share their opinions here in this format? Please stop trying to sell us the tired story that there is overwhelming support for the cap but they just don’t have any opportunity to speak out about it. We’re not buying it.

And if your concern is truly “losing the soul” of Breckenridge, then do something that remotely addresses that issue. Maybe start with ceasing to bow down and cater to the mega-hotels and timeshare resorts that have no vested interest in the fabric or soul of Breckenridge in the first place. Oh, right, they were the first group given wholesale exemptions from the cap. That’s hypocrisy at its absolute finest, Town Council members. Bravo!