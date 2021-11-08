Letter to the editor: Breckenridge officials are squeezing out the little guy

Dear Breckenridge Town Council, mayor and planning commission:

You already caped short-term rentals, and now you’re going to add a regulatory fee of $756 per bedroom for all but the privileged few (aka Breckenridge Grand Vacations and a few others).

You say you want to save the soul of Breckenridge. The horse is gone, and now you want to shut the barn door. You could have maybe saved Breckenridge’s soul by not approving that monstrosity on Peak 8 that Breckenridge Grand Vacations built and not approve its proposed monstrosity on the gondola and Gold Rush lots.

But what do you do? You squeeze out the little guy (the individual homeowner) and let the people with millions (or is it billions) of dollars go right ahead and build, build, build.

Timeshares are what killed the soul of Breckenridge. And that’s what Breckenridge Grand Vacations builds.