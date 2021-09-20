Letter to the editor: Breckenridge policy on short-term rentals is hasty

The Breckenridge Town Council policy on short-term rentals is hasty and poorly thought out.

My wife and I have owned properties primarily in the heart of Breckenridge on Park Avenue and in Upper Warrior’s Mark for 25 years. We have found the most satisfied guests stayed in lodging that was in town and at the base of the mountain. This reduced traffic in town and gave the guests the best experience by taking a short walk to the heart of the town and to the slopes. Over the years, we have found that most guests visiting Breckenridge want it all: the resort on the slopes and in town next to the restaurants and shops. These guests spend more time and money at the restaurants and shops because it is so convenient.

I was surprised the Village at Breckenridge, the second largest resort property in town, is not on the short-term rental exempt list. Frankly other condo complexes in the heart of Main Street and Park Avenue should also qualify. The Village at Breckenridge has a 24-hour front desk, security from Vail Resorts, conference space, an HOA and an integrated telephone system. Yet, it is not on the list. Why? Does the Town Council really want the short-term rental licenses to be going to the residential community rather than one of the major resorts in town? In the first short-term rental meeting, local residents complained about large groups in the residential neighborhoods. I didn’t hear any complaints about the Park Avenue or Main Street corridor interrupting the local residents. Doesn’t the Town Council want guests staying in Breckenridge to be able to step out their door and be able to walk to breakfast, lunch, dinner, stores and shops and not interrupt the local residents?