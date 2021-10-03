Letter to the editor: Breckenridge property owners deserve better

The Breckenridge Town Council’s meeting on Sept. 28 descended into the sort of behavior and language reminiscent of a south Boston pub brawl. Such behavior and language is uncalled for. Breckenridge property owners deserve better from their leaders, and we do not need to be scolded. We have made an investment in the town, we contribute to the community, pay taxes and expect our property rights to be respected.

It seems the mayor and the Town Council have forgotten that optics and perceptions really do matter. I am willing to believe that none of the council members are getting kickbacks, but why is council favoring large corporate interests by exempting them from short-term rental caps to the exclusion of small business owners. What gives them the right to decide who will be economic winners and losers? The council needs to come clean on this, then perhaps the accusations of corruption will cease.