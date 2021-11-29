Letter to the editor: Breckenridge rental cap and fee should have gone to a vote

Why did Breckenridge Town Council not put the short-term rental cap/fee to a vote of the people? I think we fought a war over taxation without representation a long time ago.

And I don’t care if you call it a fee: It is a tax.

Did you tally the number of people who were against the cap/fee vs. the number of people who were for it at the meetings concerning it? I don’t think so.

I think you all may have taken this “Kingdom of Breckenridge” thing too far. Perhaps we should rename the council the “King George Council of Breckenridge.” I think it’s more appropriate.