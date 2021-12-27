Letter to the editor: Breckenridge residents should rise up against totalitarian dictates

I raised my son in Maryland. It wasn’t nearly as liberal then — more conservative and patriotic, I think. I enjoyed how I was taught about the Revolutionary War. It was fought by true freedom-loving patriots.

Today, my son lives in Breckenridge. From the sounds of some of the letters to the editor, Breckenridge-ers would never have fought in a Revolutionary War when it comes to totalitarian dictates. A jab in the arm of something is very suspect to me. The government’s lack of transparency as to serious, adverse reactions should be highly troubling.

“Freedom is not a gift bestowed upon us by other men, but a right that belongs to us by the laws of God and nature.”

Let freedom ring!