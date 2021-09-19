Letter to the editor: Breckenridge short-term rental cap is not the answer

Dear Mayor Eric Mamula,

I do not currently short-term rent my property, but I may want that as an option at some point in the future. My home is my largest asset. When health deprives me of living here full time, I would like the option of short-term renting to offset the expense of a second home at a breathable altitude.

Please do not deprive me of my ability to enjoy my home in Breckenridge by eliminating potential income from short-term rentals.

The workers you want to help cannot afford to rent my home unless it is converted to a dorm.

There is no easy answer, but your proposal is not the answer.

Build dorms, build tiny homes and set up deed restrictions so workers are not priced out of “affordable” units.