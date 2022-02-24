Letter to the editor: Breckenridge short-term rental restrictions are shocking

I have been a real estate broker in Breckenridge since 1988. This is the worst thing I have seen take place in all my years of being in the real estate business.

The way the town has handled this is shocking to say the least. It went totally against what the people and local Realtors wanted to see happen. Short-term rental restrictions are not going to support the local community. In fact, there are many local Realtors who may not survive in the business because of this. And regulations certainly won’t fix the local housing issues or stop the overcrowding.

There are currently five local housing projects in the works, which should be a separate issue from short-term rentals. These new restrictions have clearly had a direct effect on the real estate activity. I have a house for sale in town owned by locals, and we are having trouble selling it now because of the restrictions. When this first came out, I lost a $4 million buyer who ended up buying in Vail.

If the town officials are really concerned about overcrowding, then why did they approved three more timeshare buildings and multiple developments? When is enough enough? The town officials need to revisit and revise this restriction and model it after something like what the county did.

Since when does government decide which area or complex needs to be reserved for locals when they are privately owned properties? I am certain the town will get sued over this, but maybe they can come to their senses before that happens and revise this to have something that works for everyone — keeping in mind the personal property rights and freedoms that everyone should have from living in the United States of America.