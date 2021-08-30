Letter to the editor: Breckenridge should designate areas for short or long rentals

Thank you to the Breckenridge Town Council for addressing the issues with short-term rentals and the impact they have on workforce housing (and how to incentivize long-term rentals).

I am on the board at One Ski Hill Place and am aware that workforce housing has impacted One Ski Hill Place. For example, we are short three building engineers to maintain the property.

One thought: Please consider rezoning some areas as pro short-term rental and other areas pro long-term rental. You could even consider exempting certain geographical areas of the town from the maximum number of short-term rental permits available. For example, the base of Peak 8 should be considered more favorable to short-term rentals in view of its proximity to the ski resort and the size and designs of the homes/condos (i.e., many of the homes/condos on Peak 8 were specifically built for short-term rentals). Specifically, the majority of One Ski Hill Place’s 88 condo units are short-term rentals. In fact, One Ski Hill Place is recognized as a condo hotel and the highest-end short-term condo rental in Breckenridge. It would be punitive to current residential condo owners at One Ski Hill Place if they could not sell their units at fair market value (because the new buyer/owner could not rent due to a rental cap placed by the Breckenridge Town Council on the number of short-term rental permits available).

On the other hand, areas like the Highlands could have zoning against short-term rentals.