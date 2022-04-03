Letter to the editor: Breckenridge should elect Mike Zobbe

This year we have some excellent candidates for Breckenridge Town Council including, Jay Beckerman, Todd Rankin and Carol Saade. However, there is one candidate in particular that I think would be an incredibly talented addition to the Town Council. I have spent the last two decades calling Summit County home. One of the first people I met when moving here was Mike Zobbe, through the Summit Fat Tire Society, now the Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance. Mike has dedicated the last four decades to a career of community service. In addition to founding our local mountain bike organization, he also served as the executive director of the Summit Huts Association for over two decades.

While I love Mike as an individual, where I think he exceeds as a leader is reflected in a lifetime of service and environmental stewardship to the Breckenridge and Summit County communities. Since retiring a director from Summit Huts, Mike has operated a small service business, with no ties to real estate, retail or other conflicts of interest. His sole motivation for being on the Town Council is his lifelong dedication to our community, and that is why I wholeheartedly endorse Mike Zobbe for Breckenridge Town Council.

Regardless of whether you join me in supporting Mike or not, I cannot over emphasize how important it is for you to research everyone running for local government this week. There are some organizations pushing candidates who are trying to fundamentally change the nature of our community.