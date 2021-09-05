Letter to the editor: Breckenridge should reconsider short-term rental license cap
Breckenridge
I urge the Breckenridge Town Council to reconsider the proposal to limit short-term rental licenses in Breckenridge. Visitors drive our economy and are critical to the success of local businesses, which employ our local workforce. Local workers need year-round housing, whereas many short-term rental licenses are held by homeowners who occupy their units part time and only rent their homes when they are away.
These properties are unlikely to become year-round workforce housing since owners will want to use their properties. The current proposal will lower property values and hurt local businesses while creating minimal new workforce housing. A better approach would be to raise the short-term rental tax and use the added revenue to build new workforce apartments, small homes and other workforce housing. At a minimum, the proposed limit on rental licenses should apply only to full-time rentals and not to units which are owner occupied part time.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.