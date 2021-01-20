Letter to the editor: Breckenridge tourism article was very disturbing

I don’t think I’ve ever read such a disturbing article as the front page story titled “Breckenridge reevaluates tourism after COVID-19.” Using wording like “new world order” and “target guests whose value sets align with ours” is terrifyingly reminiscent of Nazis cleansing the “undesirables” from their midst and the southern American states circa 1950 serving only those they “approve of.”

The most sickening phrase came from Breckenridge Tourism Office CEO Lucy Kay, who said she has to “figure out who are people who … think about the world in a similar way to us, and … invite those people in first.” Is this still the United States of America? Where all creeds, colors and opinions are welcome? Or is Breckenridge turning into a place where an elite group decides who is worthy of visiting their town? Beware the slow creep of fascism!