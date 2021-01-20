Letter to the editor: Breckenridge Tourism Office plan sounds Orwellian

We have been summer residents for 12 years, and we winter in Florida. We enjoy keeping up with news from Summit County from the Summit Daily. Just wondering does Breckenridge Tourism Office CEO Lucy Kay realize what she said in Monday’s article about responsible tourism?

“The goal that we’ll have — and it’s consistent with other more progressive (destination-marketing organizations) — is looking for ways we can target guests whose value sets align with ours,” Kay said Jan. 12. “… Figure out who are people who think about the environment, who think about other people, who think about the world in a similar way to us, and try to invite those people in first.”

How would that happen, and who decides what the criteria is (political party, voting record, religion, race)? Sound pretty Orwellian to me.