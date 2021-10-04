Letter to the editor: Breckenridge Town Council member should resign
Breckenridge
I agree with Leanne Migalski’s letter regarding Breckenridge council member Jeffrey Bergeron.
He has no place on the Breckenridge Town Council, as evidenced by his extremely crude behavior that Ms. Migalski described in her recent letter to the editor. If he can’t control his language and behavior during a council meeting he should resign right now. And maybe the Summit Daily News should reconsider publishing his somewhat off-color column.
