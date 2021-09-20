Letter to the editor: Breckenridge Town Council should listen to its constituents

Traditionally, elected representatives at least make some attempt to represent the will of the people who elected them. But the current Breckenridge Town Council members are clearly not representatives; instead, they appear to view the people of Breckenridge with contempt.

Last spring, even though 86% of residents and 83% of businesses supported bringing back Breckenridge’s walkable Main Street, our Town Council decided that they — not the residents and businesses of Breckenridge — should have total say over the fate of our town. And now, the council is ignoring strong opposition to the proposed cap on vacation rentals and plowing ahead with a decision that will have devastating consequences for our local economy — despite the council admitting the cap will do little to nothing to increase long-term rentals!

Fortunately, there is a long-term solution. Within the next few years, we can replace the entire Town Council with representatives who actually care about the people of Breckenridge. In 2022, three current council members will be up for reelection; the rest of the current councils’ terms will expire in 2024. There will be candidates on the ballot who understand how Breckenridge’s economy works and will fight to preserve it, not destroy it.

Get out and vote for responsible Breckenridge leadership in 2022 and 2024. The future of our town depends on it.