Letter to the editor: Breckenridge Town Council should rethink rental regulation

All renters are not created equal!

I purchased my townhome in 2005 and have held a short-term rental for many years. We rent it seldomly as a way to offset the increased costs of ownership. The Breckenridge Town Council’s efforts to improve workforce housing by limiting short-term rentals is totally misguided. Most owners who hold short-term rental licenses won’t rent their homes to a long-term renter because they use their homes as a vacation home, however seldomly.

Also due to the cap, many were issued short-term rentals permits just to ensure they have one, and new buyers might not be able to get a license for years if not decades. The area around Ski Hill Road and Four O’Clock needs to be exempted, otherwise vacation rental rates will rise to the point where Breckenridge will no longer be affordable. Those townhomes were constructed to be rented to short-term guests who drive tourism.

Finally, to raise the license fee without regard to rental gross revenue is detrimental to most owners. I urge the council to rethink this entire effort and find better ways to encourage investment in workforce housing. More regulation is not the answer!