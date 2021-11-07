Letter to the editor: Breck’s Tourism Overlay District committee shows lack of transparency

Breckenridge’s Tourism Overlay District Advisory Committee met last week. Does anyone know who the members are? Was the meeting time and date published? Was the agenda published? There are a lot of questions here, and it seems there’s a lot of secrecy going on by our town government. Why did they not published a notice of this meeting? Why has the public not been invited to attend? When the government holds meetings in secret it makes me think of a lot of questions.

The biggest is: What are they trying to hide? It appears something is going on that the Town Council, planning commission and town staff do not want the public to know.

That is very wrong. Transparency in local government, in any government, is a must.