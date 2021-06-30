Letter to the editor: Bringing positivity to school is as simple as this
Silverthorne
Ann-Mari Westerhoff, the new principal at Breckenridge Elementary, wants positivity. So do we all, and here is some advice on how to promote it:
Do not teach white kids that they are inherently racist. Do not teach non-white kids that they are unable to succeed in life due to the inherent racism of white kids. Do not be a racist. Do not teach critical race theory. Judge people not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
Follow those guidelines and expect a positive reaction. Do not follow those guidelines and expect to be properly identified as a racist. Any questions?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.