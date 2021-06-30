Letter to the editor: Bringing positivity to school is as simple as this

Ann-Mari Westerhoff, the new principal at Breckenridge Elementary, wants positivity. So do we all, and here is some advice on how to promote it:

Do not teach white kids that they are inherently racist. Do not teach non-white kids that they are unable to succeed in life due to the inherent racism of white kids. Do not be a racist. Do not teach critical race theory. Judge people not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

Follow those guidelines and expect a positive reaction. Do not follow those guidelines and expect to be properly identified as a racist. Any questions?