Letter to the editor: Bruce Butler column is a breath of fresh, clean air
Dillon
If the Bruce Butler column means there will be less (or preferably none) of the Kim McGahey column, we can all count it as a step forward. Both sides of the argument are welcome as we try to come together and bridge differences in a polite, factual and respectful forum. If the Republican Party is to be relevant in future elections, it will need more rational conservatives like Butler and to turn away from the far right wing that McGahey supports (Cruz, Boebert, Greene, Abbott and DeSantis). We can only hope that the Summit Daily will come to this same conclusion as it selects weekly columnists to voice the opinions of the left, center and right. A breath of fresh, clean air is welcome regardless of our political leanings.
