Letter to the editor: Bruce Butler is helping to shed Republican stereotypes

When I was much younger, I considered myself a political independent. Over time I had to admit to being a left-leaning Democrat. Once upon a time, I believed our politicians did a good job of working across the aisle, but over time our parties have become so polarized that working together for the common good has become nearly impossible.

Mr. Butler’s editorials contain a voice of reason. This is a man (who is also a Republican) with whom I could work for the common good of our community. I agree that dormitory-type housing could be a good solution for many of our local employees. Converting existing buildings would be a good start. I am certain that Mr. Butler also has many other good ideas for our community.

I am ashamed to admit to lumping Republicans into a very negative stereotype over the past few years. Thank you, Mr. Butler, for pulling me back to seeing the good in all. While I am certain we do not agree on everything, I know we could work together with respect.