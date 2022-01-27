Letter to the editor: Bruce Butler needs to do some research on masks

Where is the science in Bruce Butler’s commentary? Mask aren’t a question of civil rights; they are a social responsibility. Has he read the stats on omicron? It is highly contagious and has increased hospitalizations in most of the country. That means fewer people can get into hospitals for emergency care from other illnesses.

Sure, wearing a mask is burdensome, but it’s a proven deterrent from the spread of any airborne disease. Case in point: We own a ski shop and require employees and customers to wear masks. We have had one case of COVID-19 and that was from an employee who went to a party in a restaurant that didn’t require masks.

Butler needs to do some research before he comments again on this subject, and he needs to talk to people who are front-line workers, like teachers, nurses, store workers and anyone not sitting at home writing on their computer.