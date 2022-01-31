Letter to the editor: Building your own immune defense is simpler for the body

Since recent research indicates that the vaccinated and unvaccinated spread COVID-19, what is the purpose in trying to segregate the two populations? It seems to be driven by the edict that, for the health of all, all (or at least most) must be vaccinated.

To move a population in a single direction, a government must give a simple mandate. In this case, it is to vaccinate, with the message, “That will save us. If you don’t vaccinate, you are hurting us all.”

Another mandate could have been: “You can go the route of vaccination to see if that works. Or you can exercise and eat well and directly build your immune system with supplements. And if you contract COVID-19, you can treat it effectively .“

But that is too complicated to enforce. How many are going to change their lifestyle and deal with a more complex set of treatment protocols? Much easier to get a shot.

And yet, the latter solution is the simpler from the body’s perspective. It builds the body’s own defenses instead of replacing them with one that does not work as well . And because there is an artificial defense system, the body no longer is reinforced to maximize its own.

Even if there were no possible dangerous vaccine side effects, I would choose building up my body.

You make your choice.