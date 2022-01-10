Letter to the editor: Cancel culture has created another echo chamber in Summit

The purpose of Kim McGahey’s contribution, as an actual conservative, was to provide a different perspective and challenge accepted narratives. Despite some vitriolic people with thin skin demanding that he be silenced, he was needed to create some semblance of balance. It is sad to see cancel culture claim another victim and an echo chamber created.

As far as the new “moderate” columnist, it seems it didn’t take long for his true colors to appear as an authoritarian lackey who has no regard for civil liberties, evidence or the basic tenants of a free society. You don’t get to declare where my freedom ends. Insinuating that no one should be allowed to make their own personal health choices regarding masks only demonstrates that you have no idea what freedom actually means and no respect for the founding principles of this country.

Ben Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

My freedom doesn’t end where your fear begins. For evidence that mask mandates don’t work, just look at states like California and New York compared to free states like Florida and Texas, or have we forgotten that there are still states that haven’t fallen for the propaganda of totalitarianism and still respect the rights of citizens to think and decide for themselves what goes on or in their own body?

Your own brand of liberty is not liberty at all, and this county doesn’t need another divisive shill that worships an overreaching, tyrannical and fascist government.

It would be nice to see a columnist that isn’t firmly left of center or claims moderate and conservative values while their columns demonstrate otherwise.

But I guess nobody likes to be challenged these days.