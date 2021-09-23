Letter to the editor: Can’t compare existing vaccinations with emergency-use injections

Letter writer Chuck Savall’s misguided attempt to argue against equal rights would be laughable if it wasn’t so insidious. Please go read the Geneva Conventions, the Nuremberg Code, the Civil Rights Act and U.S. Code 21 360bbb-3 for some history precedence.

Yes, we draw the line when you start comparing existing vaccinations with completed clinical and safety trials and decades of long-term data behind them to these rushed, emergency-use authorization injections never before tried in humans. That’s called a false equivalency.

I have two family members seriously injured from the COVID-19 vaccines. Where there is risk there must be a choice — period.

Look at the data coming out of two of the most vaccinated countries in the world right now, Israel and Iceland, and look up the explanation from the self-described inventor of mRNA vaccines himself, Dr. Robert Malone.

This experiment has failed and no amount of mandates, virtue signaling and moral superiority will change that.

Studies show natural immunity to be more robust and longer lasting than vaccine-induced antibodies . I’m doing my part for herd immunity. Instead of waging fingers and making assumptions, perhaps Savall should follow the science and data. And maybe a good ol’ Ethics 101 course would do him good, too.