Letter to the editor: Can’t just pick and choose when it comes to sexual predators
Breckenridge
In response to letter writer Barry Cohen’s implication that two U.S. Supreme Justices cannot objectively decide on “the future of women’s reproductive health” because they “have been accused of being sexual predators”: Might I point out that the sitting president, arguably a person with much more concentrated power, was also accused of being a sexual predator. Way to pick and choose, Cohen.
