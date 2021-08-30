Letter to the editor: Capping short-term rentals will not result in more local housing

I moved to Breckenridge in 1974. We begged for tourists for many years to support our local businesses. Now we have an abundance of tourists and lots of local businesses. Some people don’t like that.

But killing the goose that laid the golden egg is not going to solve the problem.

Capping short-term rentals will not result in more long-term housing. Building employee housing (as we have been doing) will create more long-term housing.

This idea is faulty to begin with and should be buried along with this town council who thought it up.