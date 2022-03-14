Letter to the editor: Carol Saade is an experienced leader for Breckenridge

Breckenridge will soon have the opportunity to cast three votes to select new members of the Breckenridge Town Council. I strongly recommend Carol Saade as one of your votes.

Saade has been living in Breckenridge for the past 12 years and has served a little over a year on Town Council, replacing a member prior to the end of his term. It takes months to become battle tested on council, and Saade stepped up to a year of nonstop challenging issues.

Why Saade? She has the skills, experience and passion. Saade has the bandwidth to work tirelessly to strike the balance on critical issues in our town. Most of all, she represents the next generation of leadership in Breckenridge, a rare find when so many in our workforce cannot take time away from their one or two jobs for such a high level of community service.

Saade is willing to immerse herself in the topics, no matter how uncomfortable. We know those topics well. Short-term rentals, workforce housing, child care, tourism and over-tourism, quality of life for locals and visitors, congestion, affordability and more. Saade reaches out, asks questions, seeks institutional knowledge and is ready when decisions must be made. And when you care about living the Breckenridge lifestyle as she does, and hope to be living it for a long time, none of the decisions are easy or taken lightly.

We are fortunate to have a choice like Saade for Town Council. I am confident she will represent and protect our local quality of life as Breckenridge continues to offer world-class quality of experience for our visitors.