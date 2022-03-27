Letter to the editor: Carol Saade seeks to listen and understand the complex issues

Spring is here, and with it town council elections. For Breckenridge residents, with three votes to cast, I want to advocate that you cast one of your votes for Carol Saade.

Saade was appointed to a one-year term last spring, and since that time has been deeply engaged in the learning and listening it takes to be a strong leader on Breckenridge Town Council. She actively reaches out to local leaders, nonprofits and locals seeking to listen and understand the complex issues impacting the community and provide a voice for the next generation of leadership in Breckenridge. If you tune into council meetings, you can see her advocate on the toughest of issues we are facing in preserving our community for locals and families. I am grateful she has the time and energy to bring her intellect and voice to these issues and make a difference.

Please join me in casting a vote for Saade so she can continue to bring a fresh voice and perspective to the issues our community continues to tackle.