Letter to the editor: CDC is not the arbiter of truth that most worship it as

Philip B. Huff, I noticed your one and only reference in rebuttal to my letter was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC is technically a government agency, but it owns patents on at least 56 vaccines and profits over $4 billion a year from vaccination sales. Does this seem like a public health agency making independent vaccine recommendations or a private company with an impressive portfolio to which one might look for investment opportunities?

Interesting that you would completely dismiss the content of the sources I referenced as a “disinformation silo” while citing one that has a documented history of unethical behavior and corruption. The Tuskegee experiment springs to mind . Then there is the notorious 1976 swine flu vaccine scandal, the squandering of millions in funding, shoddy bookkeeping practices and manipulative messaging

The CDC is not the arbiter of truth that most worship it as. A new peer-reviewed study has been released that finds the CDC numbers to be so wildly unsupported as to be pure propaganda that is based on wholly unscientific practices that were needlessly created on the spot.

I fear that the ability to discern, research and dissect information is quickly being replaced by cognitive dissonance and cult-like devotion to sacred authority. We can all do better.

My best wishes and encouragement in your journey toward truth.