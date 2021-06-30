Letter to the editor: Centura Health charged me $140 for a COVID-19 test
Breckenridge
Aren’t COVID-19 tests supposed to be free of charge to the patient per the CARES Act? I was charged $140 for a test at the Centura Health facility in Frisco and have been disputing it with them trying to get them to remove it. In my last conversation with their billing department, I was told that I was being charged not for a test but for a “facility fee” despite the details of the charge written as “COVID-19 Site Testing Visit at Summit COVID-19 Screening … Laboratory — General Classification.” Sounds like an unethical attempt at a loophole to make some extra money. Not at all the intent of the CARES Act.
