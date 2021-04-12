Letter to the editor: Changing the names of things doesn’t change history
Frisco
I am a long-time resident — have lived here since 1958 — and I totally disagree with changing the name of the Gore Range. The mountain range has been called that for around 150 years, and changing names of things doesn’t change history. Four generations of my family have known and enjoyed the Gore Range.
If people want to name something after the Ute Indians, maybe the next condo complex or subdivision or biking/hiking trail or ski run would be a good idea. I am in total agreement with Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke, who has condemned the proposal to change the name.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.