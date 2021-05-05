Letter to the editor: Children and society will benefit from inclusivity

Thank you, David Gray, for your well-written and considered letter to the editor. I was taught at a very young age by my father that, “Jack, all people under the skin are just like you and me.” Then later in my life, an older sister said, “Jack, don’t generalize.” In my remarks, I certainly should not have generalized as I did.

On Elizabeth Adrian’s letter about critical race theory in schools, please consider this: I consider myself educated but not an educator. So what I know of critical race theory is limited to a search in Wikipedia. It seems to me that columnist Kim McGahey mischaracterized it as Marxist. I do believe that our children and our society will benefit by being taught that a person ought to be judged by the content of their soul and not by the color of their skin.

I support your thought, “Our community is better than hateful debate over race.”