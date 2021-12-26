Letter to the editor: City Market misses the mark with plastic bag switcheroo
Dillon
Finally, after too many years, local communities have banned plastic bags at grocery stores.
I was therefore quite disappointed to receive my online grocery pickup order at Dillon City Market delivered in all plastic bags, even thicker and more destructive than the ones we’ve all quit using. The workaround seems to be that they say on them “please recycle.” I’m guessing this somehow passes these new bags off as not being “single-use,” but it sure misses the mark of complying with the intent of our new regulations.
Shame on you City Market and Kroger.
