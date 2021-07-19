Letter to the editor: Climate policies are intentionally misleading the public

Global warming has disappeared because the Earth is cooling, according to G.G. Matishov’s theory , after global warming theory was touted and many people began question it.

Is there any difference between global warming and climate change? No. They are both theories, and carbon dioxide control is now the rigid indicator. Why do they claim only CO2 controls the planet’s climate? Researcher’s only calculate carbon dioxide emissions but refuse to calculate carbon dioxide absorption by plants, trees, etc. Plants use light to turn carbon dioxide and water into carbohydrates — a process known as photosynthesis. Yet many scholars doing research on carbon dioxide concentrations choose to ignore this part of the carbon cycle. Why do they refuse to calculate how much carbon is absorbed by plants in various regions on Earth? Why do they ignore the constant reaction between the air in the atmosphere and the oceans, which are in constant reaction causing storms and temperature changes? There are many climate scientists. Why do people pay attention to only those with the loudest voices? Do you think it might have something to do with their research grants or lack thereof?

Some politicians and their media lapdogs are rabidly hyping the bogus narrative that climate change is an imminent existential threat to mankind as part of a cynical move to promote left-wing agendas. It’s a fiction of the media and the politicians who like to promote that notion. We citizens can easily fall prey to such a large-scale, concerted brainwashing campaign and become indoctrinated.

We should all do our part for conservation where we live. We have a lot of trees here in our area, which thrive on carbon dioxide. However, it is time for us to wake up and challenge these wealth transfer theories.