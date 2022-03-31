Letter to the editor: Colorado GOP is pushing aside longtime public servants

Last week, I read an opinion piece in Summit Daily by Scott Estill, who wondered “Where are the Summit County Republicans hiding?” The Democratic Party is strong and growing stronger in Summit County. In response, the Republican Party is offering Summit County voters a website that hasn’t been updated in two years and a list of generic Republican talking points. Estill’s piece drew my attention to a statewide problem: The Colorado Republican Party has lost all interest in appealing to voters outside of its most radical enclaves.

Consider Colorado GOP Chair Kristi Burton Brown, who was elected last year to be a fresh face for the party. Some years ago, she was the face of Amendment 48, a state ballot measure that tried to ban most forms of contraception by assigning legal rights to embryos at the moment of fertilization. She later served as a top adviser to candidate Lauren Boebert, someone who unfortunately needs no introduction. In November 2020, Burton Brown became President of FEC United, a right-wing extremist group with direct militia ties, just in time to lead their election denial efforts in the weeks before the Capitol riot. This is who Colorado Republicans are hoping will endear them to Colorado’s sensible voters?

Look to your left and you’ll find Democrats making earnest appeals to voters outside of their base by working to address kitchen table issues for Colorado families. Gov. Jared Polis and the state leadership are focused on lowering costs and making Colorado more affordable. Look to your right and you’ll find longtime public servants in the Colorado GOP being pushed aside in favor of unqualified radicals. It sure feels like Colorado Republicans want the approval of a disgraced one-term president more than they want the trust of Colorado voters.