Letter to the editor: Colorado law requires skiers, riders to stop after a collision

I was pleasantly surprised to see the front page story by Sawyer D’Argonne about a recent ski safety meeting that focused on the importance of educating new skiers and snowboarders about how to stay safe and avoid accidents on the slopes. As the article mentioned, the dangers of collisions at ski resorts continue to be a problem, and I was saddened to learn of the serious injuries suffered by Katherine Jeter and Karen Zobro, who were both hit by snowboarders.

While the meeting mentioned a “responsibility code” for skiers and snowboarders, it failed to mention one very important duty of both skiers and riders. That is listed in Section 33-44-109 (10) of the Colorado Ski Safety Act which was created by the Colorado Legislature in 1979. That section reads as follows:

“No skier involved in a collision with another skier or person in which an injury results shall leave the vicinity of the collision before giving his or her name and current address to an employee of the ski area operator or a member of the ski patrol …”

Unfortunately, I was the victim of a hit-and-run snowboarder nine years ago and spent two months in a wheelchair recovering from my injuries. As everyone knows, causing a car accident and then leaving the scene is a crime, but I doubt that many skiers and snowboarders know that’s also the case if they cause a collision. So I hope that both Katherine and Karen were not hit-and-run victims.

The Colorado Ski Safety Act also contains a provision that absolves resorts of virtually any responsibility for an accident, including collisions with other skiers or riders. Therefore, if a skier or rider is injured by someone who collides with them, they should pray that that person stops and provides some identification.