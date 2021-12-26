Letter to the editor: Columnist Kim McGahey and his so-called Christianity
Breckenridge
Summit Daily News readers have come to expect little from Kim McGahey’s columns; that’s probably why the paper is looking to replace him. But McGahey’s most recent column is a new low, even for him.
This mind-numbing dissertation about a “civil war” in America quickly descends into demonizing anyone who disagrees with McGahey’s views as “socialists” — one of his favorite insults, although I doubt he could provide a coherent definition of the word. He then concludes his hateful diatribe with a call to “be brothers and sisters in the annual celebration of that holy birth and seek to let Jesus Christ be our guide.” Seriously?
Mark Twain once famously stated: “If Christ were here, there is one thing he would not be — a Christian.” And if McGahey’s toxic, right-wing rhetoric exemplifies the current state of Christianity in America, I believe Twain’s statement holds true today.
