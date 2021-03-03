Letter to the editor: Columnist Kim McGahey should have a little more class
Breckenridge
I applaud Kim McGahey’s urging people to write their elected local representatives and voice their displeasure if they agree with his antimask, pro-business at any cost position. However, I take issue with his description of our current mayor here in Breckenridge, where McGahey aligns him with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It doesn’t further his argument one bit. I suppose he got some smug satisfaction as he typed out his copy. Bully for you — not!
Our mayor has done nothing during his service to merit such a snarky inference, particularly with the current issues Cuomo has been in the news for.
Have a little class.
His writing makes me miss Morgan Liddick, and that’s a hard thing to do!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.