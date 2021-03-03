Letter to the editor: Columnist Kim McGahey should have a little more class

I applaud Kim McGahey’s urging people to write their elected local representatives and voice their displeasure if they agree with his antimask, pro-business at any cost position. However, I take issue with his description of our current mayor here in Breckenridge, where McGahey aligns him with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It doesn’t further his argument one bit. I suppose he got some smug satisfaction as he typed out his copy. Bully for you — not!

Our mayor has done nothing during his service to merit such a snarky inference, particularly with the current issues Cuomo has been in the news for.

Have a little class.

His writing makes me miss Morgan Liddick, and that’s a hard thing to do!