Letter to the editor: Columnist should take a hike to clam his irrational fears

Recently, columnist Scott Estill told us how he just loves to read the letters to the editor because they give him the pulse of the people. OK, but then don’t be surprised when the people speak, and you don’t like what they say.

You accuse the community of reframing the COVID-19 issue in terms of our freedoms. Well, why don’t you stop framing the issue in terms of a killer disease that your evil neighbors are trying to infect you with.

That is what’s wrong with our community! We have been pitted against one another over a disease that is less deadly now than the common flu. A waning virus: More infectious, less deadly. That is good news! If you get omicron, congratulations! You will be better soon and now immune. Deal with it and stop blaming others. The viral threat has lessened. We can breathe with relief again.

Predictably, the fearmongering media has switched to reporting new cases, not deaths. In addition, many past COVID-19 deaths were exaggerated because they counted people who died with COVID-19, not just from COVID-19.

So yes, this is about our freedom, the freedoms that our soldiers died for in previous wars. When illegal and ineffective health regulations are issued, we must resist. Masks are symbolic, and the vaccine is failing to prevent infection and transmission. Proof: Increasing infections on cruise ships and among celebrities. In New South Wales, Australia, vaccinated COVID-19 patients now exceed those unvaccinated .

Why is natural immunity being suppressed in favor of an expensive vaccine? This issue is no longer about health but control.

And yes, it is beautiful out there. Per your own recommendation: Stop spending so much time in front of your keyboard and take a hike. It will calm your irrational fears.