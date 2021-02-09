Letter to the editor: Columnists should have a background in journalism
Silverthorne
Kim McGahey’s opinions are interesting. But to write intuitively is not very professional. I did that in college at the CSU Collegian. Then, after years of writing, I learned that putting words on paper is much more than just an ego-gratifying pastime. Words matter.
The Summit Daily News should consider other columnists who are educated in politics and have some experience in journalism.
