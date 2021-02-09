 Letter to the editor: Columnists should have a background in journalism | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter to the editor: Columnists should have a background in journalism

Letters to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Thomas Chehak
Silverthorne

 

Kim McGahey’s opinions are interesting. But to write intuitively is not very professional. I did that in college at the CSU Collegian. Then, after years of writing, I learned that putting words on paper is much more than just an ego-gratifying pastime. Words matter.

The Summit Daily News should consider other columnists who are educated in politics and have some experience in journalism.

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 
Letters to the Editor
See more