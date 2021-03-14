Letter to the editor: Commissioners are responsible for high costs

While reading the column from Commissioner Tamara Pogue discussing worker housing shortages, some ideas popped into my mind. I had a plugged sewer line on Monday and couldn’t get most plumbers to even return a call. The ones I spoke to stated a huge workload and no new workers available to hire. I finally found a company from Eagle that came out and fixed my issue at additional cost. But a clogged sewer line is not something you can wait two weeks to fix.

Pogue blames employee shortages on COVID-19, short-term rentals, high housing costs and low incomes, etc. Looks like the county commissioners want to put in more regulations (higher costs) to solve this problem. How about looking at why costs are so high? Some reasons are that Summit County residents are looking at another property tax increase, which is passed on to the renters, enormously expensive new building codes and reluctance to approve low-cost apartment projects (not in my neighborhood syndrome and the fact that high-cost condo projects bring in much more property tax revenue).

There are many other problems created locally. None of this has anything to do with state regulations. People and business owners will leave the county if there aren’t enough employees/service workers to fill basic needs and a big part of the problem rests with the commission.