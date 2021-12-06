Letter to the editor: Commissioners should move forward with Peak 7 resort designation
Breckinridge
I have been a resident of Peak 7 since October 1980. After reading the article on short-term rentals and the Peak 7 neighborhood as a proposed resort area, I thought the story was balanced and informative. I hope the commissioners move forward Dec. 16 to finalize classifying the Peak 7 neighborhood as a resort area as proposed and without further debate.
